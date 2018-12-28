Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon skates off the ice during a break in the action against the Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday, Nov. 3. Verboon scored his ninth point of the season during the game. (Darren Francis photo)

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon hits the ice in World Junior Championships

Salmon Arm’s leading scorer joins Team Switzerland for tournament

Salmon Arm has a player in the World Junior championships this year for the first time in nearly a decade – though he won’t be donning the maple leaf jersey.

Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon has been named to Team Switzerland for the 2019 World Junior Championships, topping off a great season in the BCHL with a chance to skate in one of the largest junior tournaments out there.

Salmon Arm last had a player at the World Juniors in 2009 when Conor Morrison suited up for Germany.

In his first year with the Silverbacks, Verboon leads the team both in points (29) and goals (13). He is tied with fellow forward Justin Wilson for goals, but has an edge in the number of games played this season, racking up assists to put him in the top-points spot.

Last season playing in Switzerland, Verboon joined with the U20 Genève-Servette national hockey team to win the league championship. As a dual citizen, Verboon played for Team Switzerland last season in the U-18 World Junior Championships where he had two assists in six games.

Switzerland kicked the tournament off against the Czech Republic team on Boxing Day, falling in a close 2-1 game as the first two teams on the tournament ice. On Dec. 27, Verboon and his teammates took on Team Canada in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, taking a 3-2 loss to the home team.

Team Canada has a perfect record so far at the World Junior Championships, making a landslide 14-0 victory over Denmark before defeating Switzerland 3-2. Verboon and Team Switzerland have their next game in the tournament Dec. 19 against Denmark at 1 p.m., while Team Canada faces the Czech Republic Dec. 29 at 5 p.m..

Stay tuned to www.iihf.com for live results and game highlights.

Matthew Verboon fires off a pass from behind the net during the Silverbacks’ Oct. 19 match against Alberni Valley, looking to get the puck out front to his teammates for some scoring opportunities. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

