Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Silverbacks’ goalie Ethan Langenegger moves to the corner to block a backhand shot from Vernon’s Ben Sanderson during game 2 of the 2019 playoff series in Vernon. (Vernon Morning Star photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ rookie goaltender Ethan Langenegger has been named as an honourable mention for BCHL player of the week for the third time this season, owing to his performance in goal during the playoff series against Vernon.

In three games played, Langenegger faced 140 shots and stopped 132 of them for a 94 per cent save ratio during the playoff series.

During this season and including his first playoff series, Langenegger finished the first round with the sixth-best Goals Against Average in the league (2.08) and second best save percentage (93.8 per cent) around the league.

This included playing in what would come to be the longest duration playoff game in Silverbacks’ history, clocking in at 117 minutes in net – just three minutes shy of two full regulation games in one night. During the marathon-length game, Langenegger stopped 52 out of 56 shots from the Vernon Vipers as they hammered away during overtime looking for the game winner.

This is the third time over the course of this past season Langenegger has been named as an honourable mention for BCHL Player of the Week. His first mention came in October, when he first broke into the second-place rankings for BCHL goaltenders and stopped 60 shots across two games to carry the Silverbacks to victory in a three-game stretch. His second player of the week nod came at the end of January, during the Silverbacks’ mid-season winning streak when his netminding contributed to a series of one-sided Silverbacks victories.

With their season wrapped up, Salmon Arm will be hosting their Annual Awards Banquet on March 14th at Elks Hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend, for more information or to purchase tickets call the Silverbacks’ office at 250-832-3856.

