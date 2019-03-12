Silverbacks’ goalie Ethan Langenegger moves to the corner to block a backhand shot from Vernon’s Ben Sanderson during game 2 of the 2019 playoff series in Vernon. (Vernon Morning Star photo)

Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Ethan Langenegger clocks 117 minutes in net in one game, stopping 52 of 56 goals

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ rookie goaltender Ethan Langenegger has been named as an honourable mention for BCHL player of the week for the third time this season, owing to his performance in goal during the playoff series against Vernon.

In three games played, Langenegger faced 140 shots and stopped 132 of them for a 94 per cent save ratio during the playoff series.

During this season and including his first playoff series, Langenegger finished the first round with the sixth-best Goals Against Average in the league (2.08) and second best save percentage (93.8 per cent) around the league.

Read More: Vernon Vipers eliminate Salmon Arm in third overtime

This included playing in what would come to be the longest duration playoff game in Silverbacks’ history, clocking in at 117 minutes in net – just three minutes shy of two full regulation games in one night. During the marathon-length game, Langenegger stopped 52 out of 56 shots from the Vernon Vipers as they hammered away during overtime looking for the game winner.

This is the third time over the course of this past season Langenegger has been named as an honourable mention for BCHL Player of the Week. His first mention came in October, when he first broke into the second-place rankings for BCHL goaltenders and stopped 60 shots across two games to carry the Silverbacks to victory in a three-game stretch. His second player of the week nod came at the end of January, during the Silverbacks’ mid-season winning streak when his netminding contributed to a series of one-sided Silverbacks victories.

Read More: Silverbacks’ forward Justin Wilson makes NCAA commitment

With their season wrapped up, Salmon Arm will be hosting their Annual Awards Banquet on March 14th at Elks Hall, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend, for more information or to purchase tickets call the Silverbacks’ office at 250-832-3856.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vipers’ forward Ben Sanderson skids to a stop while looking to make a shot on Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ goaltender Ethan Langenegger during their Nov. 10 game at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game
Next story
Salmon Arm curlers enter first round of U18 Championships

Just Posted

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Salmon Arm curlers enter first round of U18 Championships

Team Belway wins first draw with 10-0 shutout victory

Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Ethan Langenegger clocks 117 minutes in net in one game, stopping 52 of 56 goals

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Most Read