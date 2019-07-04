Silverbacks grab power forward from Alberta

Daniel Rybarik, with 57 goals and 47 assists over 115 games, to play for Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have scored a sought-after forward from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the 2019-20 BCHL season.

Daniel Rybarik, who last year posted 29 goals and 52 points with the Calgary Mustangs, was scooped up by the Silverbacks as soon as the league learned the Mustangs would cease operations for the 2019-20 season.

“We are very excited to have Daniel join our organization,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks head coach and general manager. “He’s a high character individual who comes from a family background of high performance sport. From a hockey perspective, he’s a proven goal scorer, having recorded back-to-back 25-plus goal seasons in the AJHL.”

In 115 career AJHL games, Rybarik recorded 57 goals and 47 assists, for 104 points. His 29 goals last season led the Mustangs and ranked in the top 15 teams in the league, while his 25 even-strength goals were tied for the fourth-most in the AJHL. The winger also tallied five points in five playoff games.

“I look forward to joining an organization with the history and fan support that the Silverbacks have,” Rybarik said. “After visiting Salmon Arm and meeting with the coaching staff, I was convinced that this was the best place for me to play my 20-year-old year. I feel that the combination of the facilities, staff and teammates the Silverbacks organization has assembled will help me improve my game and give me the best opportunity to continue playing at a high level.”

