Silverbacks looking for vital win versus Vees in Game 4 of Interior Conference Finals

The Penticton Vees celebrate a 3-1 overtime win versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 3 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals held at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Penticton Vees/Twitter photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be looking to extend their run in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals tonight when the team once again hosts the Penticton Vees.

On Tuesday, May 3, Salmon Arm’s Junior A team suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Vees in overtime at Shaw Centre. Tonight, the Vees will be looking to win Game 4 in the finals to advance to their second consecutive Fred Page Cup Finals.

After suffering two decisive losses – 5-1 on April 28 and 6-2 on April 29 – in Games 1 and 2 to the Vees in Penticton, the Silverbacks rallied for a comeback before a crowd of more than 1,400 attendees Tuesday at Shaw Centre. In the first frame, neither team was able to find the back of their opponent’s net. The ‘Backs were able to kill of a pair of power plays, one around the midway mark and the other at the end of the period.

At 12:50, the Vees’ Josh Nadeau potted a power-play conversion, putting Penticton on the board. Minutes later, Shuswap product Maddux Martin responded, helping deliver a top pass from Jules Boilard past Vees netminder Luca Di Pasquo. With a minute remaining on the clock, the ‘Backs Ethan Ullrick fired up the crowd with a goal assisted by Tristan Allen and Owen Beckner, giving Salmon Arm its first lead in the series.

In the third period, the Silverbacks successfully held onto their lead until 19:01, when Josh Nadeau’s brother, Bradly, converted a power play into a 2-2 tally that would push the game into overtime.

A little over four minutes into the first overtime, a marker from Thomas Pichette gave the Vees their third Interior Conference Finals win.

Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell stopped 44 out of 47 shots on net and was named the game’s second star.

The Silverbacks and the Vees face off again tonight, Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre.

Game No. 5, if necessary, will be played at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, May 5.

