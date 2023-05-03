The Penticton Vees celebrate a 3-1 overtime win versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 3 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals held at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Penticton Vees/Twitter photo)

The Penticton Vees celebrate a 3-1 overtime win versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 3 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals held at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Penticton Vees/Twitter photo)

Silverbacks looking for vital win versus Vees in Game 4 of Interior Conference Finals

Penticton team has won three games in the series

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be looking to extend their run in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals tonight when the team once again hosts the Penticton Vees.

On Tuesday, May 3, Salmon Arm’s Junior A team suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Vees in overtime at Shaw Centre. Tonight, the Vees will be looking to win Game 4 in the finals to advance to their second consecutive Fred Page Cup Finals.

After suffering two decisive losses – 5-1 on April 28 and 6-2 on April 29 – in Games 1 and 2 to the Vees in Penticton, the Silverbacks rallied for a comeback before a crowd of more than 1,400 attendees Tuesday at Shaw Centre. In the first frame, neither team was able to find the back of their opponent’s net. The ‘Backs were able to kill of a pair of power plays, one around the midway mark and the other at the end of the period.

At 12:50, the Vees’ Josh Nadeau potted a power-play conversion, putting Penticton on the board. Minutes later, Shuswap product Maddux Martin responded, helping deliver a top pass from Jules Boilard past Vees netminder Luca Di Pasquo. With a minute remaining on the clock, the ‘Backs Ethan Ullrick fired up the crowd with a goal assisted by Tristan Allen and Owen Beckner, giving Salmon Arm its first lead in the series.

In the third period, the Silverbacks successfully held onto their lead until 19:01, when Josh Nadeau’s brother, Bradly, converted a power play into a 2-2 tally that would push the game into overtime.

A little over four minutes into the first overtime, a marker from Thomas Pichette gave the Vees their third Interior Conference Finals win.

Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell stopped 44 out of 47 shots on net and was named the game’s second star.

The Silverbacks and the Vees face off again tonight, Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre.

Game No. 5, if necessary, will be played at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, May 5.

Read more: Former Salmon Arm Silverbacks captain Akito Hirose signs with Vancouver Canucks

Read more: Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBCHLhockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

Former municipal candidate in 2022 election wants more equity in process so people who are marginalized have equal opportunity to participate in politics. (File photo)
Candidate in last Salmon Arm municipal election wants equity for future contenders

A truck passes over the old Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon, May 3. The river is included the BC River Forecast Centre’s Flood Watch for the Southern Interior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
High temperatures prompt rapid rise of rivers in the Shuswap

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

The Penticton Vees celebrate a 3-1 overtime win versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 3 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals held at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Penticton Vees/Twitter photo)
Silverbacks looking for vital win versus Vees in Game 4 of Interior Conference Finals