Silverbacks lose in Merritt

Grayson Constable of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks stickhandle the puck towards the Merritt Centennials net during a game at the shaw Centre on Friday, Oct. 6 2017. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks couldn’t equal Friday night’s shutout win when they travelled to Merritt to face of against the Centennials on Saturday; the ‘Backs lost 4-2.

Merritt’s Zach Zorn struck first opening the scoring with his 15th goal of the season at 6:06.

A hooking call just past the game’s 15-minute mark sent Silverbacks D-man Trevor Longo skating off to the penalty box. The Cents made the most of the man advantage setting up Mathieu Gosselin to snipe the puck past Kyle Dumba in the Silverbacks’ net.

Gosselin lit the lamp again early in the second period with another power-play goal as Silverbacks’ captain Grayson Constable sat in the box for elbowing.

Down 3-0 but not out of the game, the Silverbacks started a comeback attempt with a goal from Justin Wilson assisted by Constable and Riley Hayles.

Tanner Campbell made it a one-goal game at 13:04 as the clock ticked down towards the final period.

The final period saw the Silverbacks pour on the offence, firing 12 shots at Austin Roden in the Centennials net. Roden kept the Silverbacks from tying the game on his way to being named the game’s first star.

With 1:30 left to play, Brendan Schneider scored the game-winning goal wrapping up a 4-2 win for the Cents.

The loss to Merritt is especially important for the Silverbacks as they are four points behind the Centennials in the interior division standings and competing for sixth place and the final interior division playoff berth.

The Silverbacks return to the Shaw Centre for an afternoon game against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Jan. 7.