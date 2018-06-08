The Salmon Arm Silverbacks and team president Troy Mick have mutually agreed to part ways. Mick, a Vernon native, joined the club in 2012-13 as head coach. He signed a five-year extension with the team in May 2016. (Black Press file photo)

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks Hockey Club board of directors and team president Troy Mick have agreed mutually to part ways effective immediately.

The Vernon native arrived in 2012-13 as head coach and, later, became the team’s president. He had signed a five-year contract extension in May 2016.

“I have truly enjoyed my times in Salmon Arm and I have met so many great people,” said Mick, 49, in a release on the team’s website. “I would like to thank the board of directors, staff, players, parents, volunteers, fans and all of the corporate sponsors for allowing me to be a part of this amazing community.

“It has been an honor to wear the Silverbacks logo with pride and I wish nothing but success to the franchise in the future. I will be a Silverbacks alumni forever and will miss the Shaw Centre.”

Under Mick, the Silverbacks made the playoffs in four of the six seasons, the best finish being third in the Interior Division in 2015-16, with a record of 29-20-5-4.

Salmon Arm was swept by the Vernon Vipers in the first round of the 2018 post-season.

”On behalf of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and ownership group we would like to thank Troy for his dedication and passion to the organization,” said the club. “His involvement in the community has been a great asset to the team’s success. We wish him all the best in future endeavours.”


