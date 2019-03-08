Silverbacks’ forward Nick Unruh slides in to intercept a pass from Vipers’ forward Landon Fuler during their playoff game March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Shuswap skaters looking for an upset on Vernon Vipers’ home ice

It’s do or die for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in game five of their BCHL playoff series against the Vernon Vipers, with their entire playoff hopes riding on the outcome of the March 8 game on Vernon’s home ice.

Salmon Arm kicked off the series with a solid 5-3 victory March 1, but the Silverbacks have only scored a collective three goals in the three games since that initial victory.

Both teams have been keeping the goal count low since that first game, chalking up three identical 2-1 finishes in this playoff series.

Read More: Vipers hang onto early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Silverbacks’ goaltender Ethan Langenegger and Vipers’ netminder Aidan Porter have both been in the zone for the last three games, making some breathtaking saves to keep the scoreboard from reaching higher numbers. Langenegger is in his rookie year, but has so far stopped 143 out 152 shots in the playoffs for a save ratio of 94 per cent.

The Vipers showed in game four that patient, defensive play could hold an early lead until the end. The Silverbacks generated the early advantage in the first two games of the series, but since then Vernon has pushed ahead with single-goal leads and worked to shut down offensive chances. A first-period point for Salmon Arm could change the flow of play and give them a chance to exercise their own strong defensive core.

Silverbacks’ communications director Ryan Lepper points out both teams have some players who have been key contributors so far in the playoffs. Salmon Arm defenceman Andy Stevens has matched his regular season goals-scored in just four playoff games, putting up two points so far. He also gives credit to the three-man line of Wyatt Marlow, Tyson Gayfer and Logan Shaw for their effort generating offense and drawing penalties for Vernon.

Read More: Sanderson’s OT heroics give Vernon 2-1 win, series lead

On the Vipers’ bench, Matt Kowalski has been an offensive force in the playoffs, his well-timed points pushing Vernon ahead for the win in the last two games. Defenceman Landon Fuller has also shown great hustle, seeming to always be in the right place to block Salmon Arm’s play.

The results of this game determine Salmon Arm’s playoff hopes for this season; a loss sends them packing as Vernon moves on, while a win puts them back to balancing on a razor’s edge as they attempt three straight wins over the Vipers.

The puck drops tonight, Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vipers hang on to early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Just Posted

Reconstructed Eagle Pass cabin avoids demolition

Province to assess structure for safety, environmental risk and potential user conflicts

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Eyes on expansion of Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter

Plans being drawn up for Salmon Arm site, funding sources may be available

Public hearing on Canoe mobile home park development upcoming

Citizens may voice opinions in Salmon Arm council chambers on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Silverbacks need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Shuswap skaters looking for an upset on Vernon Vipers’ home ice

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Canadian travel blog highlights best outdoor activities around Penticton

Hike Bike Travel created a list of different ways to explore the area this spring

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Most Read