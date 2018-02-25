Silverbacks offence on fire against Warriors

Silverbacks defenceman Joseph Leahy lines up a pass to froward Noah Wakeford that would land the third goal of the game during their home matchup Feb. 24 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks didn’t let fatigue from playing three games in three nights stop them from thrilling the home crowd by dealing the West Kelowna Warriors an 8-3 pummeling on Feb. 24.

The atmosphere at the Shaw Centre was electric as 1278 fans turned up to watch the Silverbacks’ final home game of the regular season. The excitement only increased as the Silverbacks kicked off the scoring with a power-play goal from Tanner Campbell, his 14th marker of the season.

Two minutes after Campbell got the ‘Backs on the board, Grayson Constable set up Jackson Cooke, a Junior B affiliate player making his fourth appearance as a Silverback for the home team’s second goal of the game.

Noah Wakeford kept up the Silverbacks’ dominance on the score sheet with another goal at 11:10. Campbell and Joseph Leahy were credited with the assist.

The Silverbacks came out of the first period with all the momentum and kept up the pace as they entered the second. Cooke lit the lamp for his second of the game and third as a Silverback early in the period.

Warriors’ forward Ryan Steele was sent to the box for boarding and the Silverbacks pressed the attack on the power play. A pass across in close put left-handed shooter Akito Hirose in perfect position to sneak the puck by West Kelowna goaltender Cole Demers.

Less than 30 seconds after Hirose’s goal a Wakeford scored his second of the game, unassisted.

Before the halfway point of the second frame Willie Reim fired an unassisted goal past Reid Cooper in the Silverbacks’ net to get West Kelowna on the board. The rest of the period passed without more scoring.

The Silverbacks went up 8-1 with a pair of goals in the opening 65 seconds of the third period from Constable and Nick Unruh.

Despite a pair of West Kelowna goals before the end of the period the Silverbacks were able to hold on for the win. They dominated offensively outshooting the visitors 47-29. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks have one final regular season game on the road in Penticton tonight, but their playoff fate has been decided. The ‘Backs will finish the regulars season at seventh place in the Interior Division; a win tonight in Penticton would still leave them one point behind the Merritt Centennials.

The emerging playoff schedule has the Silverbacks on a collision course with the second-place Vernon Vipers. The Vipers won five of the teams’ six regular season meetings.

