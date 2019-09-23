The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have traded Trevor Adams to the West Kelowna Warriors for future considerations. (Pure Life Photography)

Silverbacks pass rookie on to West Kelowna Warriors

The forward one goal in three games this season

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have traded a rookie forward to the West Kelowna Warriors for future considerations.

Trevor Adams, originally from Michigan, played with the Silverbacks for the past two BCHL seasons. He recorded 26 points in 2017-18 and 40 points last year. This season, he scored one goal in three games.

The 20-year-old gained accolades from both Silverbacks coaches and coaches of his new team in West Kelowna.

“Trevor adds veteran experience to our group,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Brandon West.

“He’s a tenacious player that can contribute to our offense with his skill. We’re excited to add Trevor to our lineup.”

Tanner Cochrane, Silverbacks assistant coach and assistant general manager, believes Adams will be able to showcase his talent in West Kelowna more than in Salmon Arm and better his chances at getting an NCAA scholarship.

“This was a tough decision for us. He’s been a great Silverback for a better part of two years now,” Cochrane said.

“We felt this was going to be the best for our team and for Trevor moving forward.”

