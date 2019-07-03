Silverbacks see early start to 2019/20 hockey season

The BCHL has announced its 2019/20 schedule for the regular season with 28 home games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks will kick off the season at home with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the West Kelowna Warriors. It’s the first of eight matinees to be played at the Shaw Centre this season. Following the home opener, the Silverbacks will travel to Trail for two games against the Smoke Eaters on Sept. 13 and 14.

The regular season concludes with another home matinee, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 against the Merritt Centennials.

In November, the Silverbacks will play in front of their fans at the Shaw Centre eight times — the most home games of any month — while hitting the road just four times.

The most consecutive games played on home ice will be six consecutive games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 15, which concludes when the ‘Backs welcome the defending Fred Page Cup champion Prince George Spruce Kings to town.

The longest road trip of the season will immediately follow that, with five consecutive away games from Jan. 18 to 26.

In February, the final month of the season, the Silverbacks will play six away games and three at the Shaw Centre.

Twenty-one of the Silverbacks’ 28 home games this season will be played on weekend dates — either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. They will play 10 weekday games all season long — seven at home and three on the road.

The Silverbacks and Vernon Vipers will renew their rivalry for the first time since last season’s playoffs on Nov. 22 in Vernon, and then on Nov. 30 in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks will play six games against each Interior Division opponent, plus two games against each of their 10 non-divisional opponents, totalling 56 games.

