Silverbacks see early start to 2019/20 hockey season

Salmon Arm’s season kick-off a home-ice matinee versus Kelowna

The BCHL has announced its 2019/20 schedule for the regular season with 28 home games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks will kick off the season at home with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the West Kelowna Warriors. It’s the first of eight matinees to be played at the Shaw Centre this season. Following the home opener, the Silverbacks will travel to Trail for two games against the Smoke Eaters on Sept. 13 and 14.

Read more: Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

The regular season concludes with another home matinee, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 against the Merritt Centennials.

In November, the Silverbacks will play in front of their fans at the Shaw Centre eight times — the most home games of any month — while hitting the road just four times.

The most consecutive games played on home ice will be six consecutive games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 15, which concludes when the ‘Backs welcome the defending Fred Page Cup champion Prince George Spruce Kings to town.

The longest road trip of the season will immediately follow that, with five consecutive away games from Jan. 18 to 26.

In February, the final month of the season, the Silverbacks will play six away games and three at the Shaw Centre.

Twenty-one of the Silverbacks’ 28 home games this season will be played on weekend dates — either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. They will play 10 weekday games all season long — seven at home and three on the road.

Read more: Silverbacks add imposing defenceman, speedy forward to roster

Read more: New trainer coming to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Silverbacks and Vernon Vipers will renew their rivalry for the first time since last season’s playoffs on Nov. 22 in Vernon, and then on Nov. 30 in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks will play six games against each Interior Division opponent, plus two games against each of their 10 non-divisional opponents, totalling 56 games.

