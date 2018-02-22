Silverbacks take a loss in the first of a five-game stretch

Silverbacks’ forward Trevor Adams fires off a shot against Penticton Vees’ goalie Adam Scheel during the Feb. 21 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Silverbacks wrapped up their first game in a five-game stretch Feb. 21 at the Shaw Centre, taking an 8-1 loss against the Penticton Vees.

Salmon Arm’s skaters put in a solid effort throughout the game, making a handful of big offensive plays that were stonewalled by Vees’ goalie Adam Scheel.

One of the big hurdles faced by the hometown boys was a simple numbers disadvantage; the penalties were stacked against the Silverbacks in a big way, with the home team taking 12 out of 15 total penalties across 60 minutes of play. The Vees’ scored three out of their eight goals on a power play, showing a clear desire to take advantage of the extra man on the ice.

Penticton was also quick to pull their goalie at every opportunity, playing out a few delayed penalty calls with a six player offence that put immense pressure on the Silverbacks’ defensive line.

In the first period shots on goal were 11-6 in favour of Penticton with assisted goals by Wyatt Sloboshan, Owen Sillinger and Taylor Ward of the Vees.

The second saw an even spread of 14 shots apiece with goals scored by Dakota Boutin, Taylor Ward, Jared Nash and Wyatt Sloboshan of the Vees. Silverbacks’ forward Rhett Kingston made Salmon Arm’s solitary goal of the game at 17:29 in the second period, assisted by Noah Wakeford.

The final period of play saw Penticton making 11 shots on goal to Salmon Arm’s two, making the final shot count 36 for Penticton and 22 for Salmon Arm. Cassidy Bowes of the Vees scored the final goal of the game at 13:31 in the third period, assisted by Michael Campoli.

The Silverbacks play for the next four days straight, going up against Merritt Feb. 22, Trail Feb. 23 and West Kelowna Feb. 24 before getting a chance at a rematch against Penticton Feb. 25.