Silverbacks’ forward Trevor Adams fires off a shot against Penticton Vees’ goalie Adam Scheel during the Feb. 21 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks take a loss in the first of a five-game stretch

Home game against Penticton ends 8-1

The Silverbacks wrapped up their first game in a five-game stretch Feb. 21 at the Shaw Centre, taking an 8-1 loss against the Penticton Vees.

Salmon Arm’s skaters put in a solid effort throughout the game, making a handful of big offensive plays that were stonewalled by Vees’ goalie Adam Scheel.

One of the big hurdles faced by the hometown boys was a simple numbers disadvantage; the penalties were stacked against the Silverbacks in a big way, with the home team taking 12 out of 15 total penalties across 60 minutes of play. The Vees’ scored three out of their eight goals on a power play, showing a clear desire to take advantage of the extra man on the ice.

Penticton was also quick to pull their goalie at every opportunity, playing out a few delayed penalty calls with a six player offence that put immense pressure on the Silverbacks’ defensive line.

In the first period shots on goal were 11-6 in favour of Penticton with assisted goals by Wyatt Sloboshan, Owen Sillinger and Taylor Ward of the Vees.

The second saw an even spread of 14 shots apiece with goals scored by Dakota Boutin, Taylor Ward, Jared Nash and Wyatt Sloboshan of the Vees. Silverbacks’ forward Rhett Kingston made Salmon Arm’s solitary goal of the game at 17:29 in the second period, assisted by Noah Wakeford.

The final period of play saw Penticton making 11 shots on goal to Salmon Arm’s two, making the final shot count 36 for Penticton and 22 for Salmon Arm. Cassidy Bowes of the Vees scored the final goal of the game at 13:31 in the third period, assisted by Michael Campoli.

The Silverbacks play for the next four days straight, going up against Merritt Feb. 22, Trail Feb. 23 and West Kelowna Feb. 24 before getting a chance at a rematch against Penticton Feb. 25.

 

Silverbacks’ forward Rhett Kingston skates the puck out of their zone after a turnover during the Feb. 21 game against Penticton at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years
Next story
BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Drivers get the ‘don’t drink’ message

Salmon Arm RCMP say more and more people relying on designated drivers

Silverbacks take a loss in the first of a five-game stretch

Home game against Penticton ends 8-1

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Salvation Army shelter renovations pay off

Reconfiguration of beds helps meet shelter’s needs

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Opening night for Opening Night on Feb. 23

Classic comedy debuts at Shuswap Theatre

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

From the archives of the Salmon Arm Observer

1908 A fire which started soon after 8 o’clock Friday morning destroyed… Continue reading

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Most Read