Former Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico and Surrey Eagles forward Ty Westgard – both alums of the major-midget Valley West Hawks – get reaquainted in front of the Salmon Arm net during Thursday morning’s game at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack on Sept. 22 2017. -Black Press file photo

Silverbacks win sixth in a row

Whistle contributes three goals to victory over Surrey Eagles

It has been a weekend of down-to-the-wire BCHL action at the Shaw Centre.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks followed up their double-overtime win against the Alberni-Valley Bulldogs on Friday night with another victory in OT against the Surrey Eagles.

Caige Sterzer kicked off the scoring for the Eagles at 3:34.

Brandon Whistle, acquired in a trade with Vernon for Josh Latta, scored on the power play as Strezer served out a hooking penalty.

Early in the second frame a goal from Ryan Brushett returned the lead to Surrey.

With less than four minutes in the period Tanner Campbell tied the game up again, getting a feed from Nick Unruh and burying it in the mesh behind Eagles netminder Mario Cavaliere.

Jeffrey Stewart sniped one by Reid Cooper in the Silverbacks’ net in the final minute of the period to restore the Surrey lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Early in the third, Whistle struck again on another power play assisted by Campbell and Julian Timba.

Neither team could break the three-all deadlock so the game proceeded into overtime.

Whislte made the decision to name him the game’s first star easy by scoring his third of the game just over two minutes into overtime as Surrey’s Owen Norton sat in the sin bin for high-sticking.

The Silverbacks are hitting their stride as the playoffs approach, stringing together an impressive six-game win streak. The flurry of victories have put the ‘Backs in sixth place in the interior division, five points ahead of the Merritt Centennials in seventh and only two points behind the West Kelowna Warriors in fifth.

Curling competition gaining momentum

