Silverbacks’ win streak rolls on

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking unstoppable; after dispatching the West Kelowna Warriors last night, they have won seven straight.
Brandon Whistle, a newcomer to the Silverbacks, scored early in the first on the power play.
West Kelowna answered with a pair of goals from RJ Murphy at 2:43 and 5:10 to give them an early lead.
Goals from Rhett Kingston and Hudson Schandor less than a minute apart gave the Silverbacks the advantage heading into the second period.
Parm Dhaliwal tied it up for West Kelowna a minute into the second period assisted by Ryna Steele and Chase Dubois.
Hudson Schandor scored his second of the game and eighth of the season at 2:28; Julian Timba was credited with the assist.
A goal from West Kelowna’s Chase Stevenson sent the game into the final period in a four-all deadlock.
Trevor Adams scored the unassisted game-winner halfway through the third.
The Silverbacks face the league-leading Penticton Vees at the Shaw Centre tonight at 7 p.m. tonight.
@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter