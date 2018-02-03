Silverbacks’ win streak rolls on

Home team have won seven straight as they host Vees tonight

Justin Wilson storms the crease during the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ game against the west Kelowna Warriors on Friday, Sept. 1. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking unstoppable; after dispatching the West Kelowna Warriors last night, they have won seven straight.

Brandon Whistle, a newcomer to the Silverbacks, scored early in the first on the power play.

West Kelowna answered with a pair of goals from RJ Murphy at 2:43 and 5:10 to give them an early lead.

Goals from Rhett Kingston and Hudson Schandor less than a minute apart gave the Silverbacks the advantage heading into the second period.

Parm Dhaliwal tied it up for West Kelowna a minute into the second period assisted by Ryna Steele and Chase Dubois.

Hudson Schandor scored his second of the game and eighth of the season at 2:28; Julian Timba was credited with the assist.

A goal from West Kelowna’s Chase Stevenson sent the game into the final period in a four-all deadlock.

Trevor Adams scored the unassisted game-winner halfway through the third.

The Silverbacks face the league-leading Penticton Vees at the Shaw Centre tonight at 7 p.m. tonight.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter