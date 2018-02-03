Justin Wilson storms the crease during the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ game against the west Kelowna Warriors on Friday, Sept. 1. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Silverbacks’ win streak rolls on

Home team have won seven straight as they host Vees tonight

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking unstoppable; after dispatching the West Kelowna Warriors last night, they have won seven straight.

Brandon Whistle, a newcomer to the Silverbacks, scored early in the first on the power play.

West Kelowna answered with a pair of goals from RJ Murphy at 2:43 and 5:10 to give them an early lead.

Goals from Rhett Kingston and Hudson Schandor less than a minute apart gave the Silverbacks the advantage heading into the second period.

Parm Dhaliwal tied it up for West Kelowna a minute into the second period assisted by Ryna Steele and Chase Dubois.

Hudson Schandor scored his second of the game and eighth of the season at 2:28; Julian Timba was credited with the assist.

A goal from West Kelowna’s Chase Stevenson sent the game into the final period in a four-all deadlock.

Trevor Adams scored the unassisted game-winner halfway through the third.

The Silverbacks face the league-leading Penticton Vees at the Shaw Centre tonight at 7 p.m. tonight.

Page Playoff teams decided for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

