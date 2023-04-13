Vees’ Josh Nadeau has been putting up some big numbers scoring six goals in the past two games. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Vees)

Vees’ Josh Nadeau has been putting up some big numbers scoring six goals in the past two games. (Photo- Courtesy of the Penticton Vees)

Six Penticton Vees crack BCHL’s year-end all-star teams

Penticton is one of only two Interior Conference teams to have players on the prestigious list

Six out of the 18 players who cracked the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end all-star teams are members of the Penticton Vees.

The sibling duo of Josh and Bradly Nadeau, forward Aydar Suniev and goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named to the first-team all-stars, BCHL has announced.

Penticton players fill out four out of six spots on the first team’s roster.

Along with being on the first team, Suniev was also listed as one of the six players to make the BCHL’s all-rookie team for the 2022-2023 season.

Defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named a second-team all-star.

No other BCHL squad has more year-end all-stars than the Vees.

Three Surrey Eagles cracked the league’s multiple lists, the second most in the BCHL.

Penticton and the Cranbrook Bucks were the only Interior Conference teams to have players listed as year-end all-stars.

The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 26.

Penticton hosts the Wenatchee Wild in Game No. 1 of the playoffs’ second round, starting Friday, April 14 at the SOEC.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees play Wenatchee Wild in 2nd round of playoffs

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna mountain biker with spinal cord injury shreds Squamish classic with pro rider
Next story
B.C. firefighter and ex-NHL player Ray Sawada dies suddenly at 38

Just Posted

Cocaine cut with fentanyl has been connected to multiple overdose incidents including multiple fatalities in the Interior Health region. (IH)
Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region

The image provided to Salmon Arm council by Downtown Salmon Arm shows what Alexander Street might look like when Salmon Arm Secondary grads paint it with plant, flower and musical designs. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)
Bringing ‘increased vibrancy’: Salmon Arm Secondary grads to brighten Alexander

Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards. (File photo)
Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

Gold found on what Shuswap Area Miners Club member Mike Dodd called “a great day out.” (Mike Dodd photo)
Labour of love: Panning for gold a rewarding hobby for Shuswap Area Miners Club