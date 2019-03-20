Skiers, video keep Larch Hills in the spotlight

As I am writing this, I am listening to live streaming plus watching live result updates on Zone 4 of the National Cross-Country Ski Championships from Nakkertok, Que. where the Larch Hills ski team has been making its mark in the competition this past week.

Today is the final race of the week-long competition. The team has pulled in some great results – a number of top 10 finishes in very deep fields. In the team sprints on Monday, both Larch Hills 1 Junior Boys and Junior Girls relay teams garnered 8th place in a field of 75 teams each – Ben Van Bergeyk and Trond May for the boys and Maggie Beckner and Maggie Rodwell for the girls. As well, Julianne Moore garnered a couple of 6th places in the Juvenile Girls in a field of 100 skiers. Great showings for Larch Hills!

The Larch Hills team at the Nationals is comprised of 19 athletes with 11 parents/waxers. They are staying in two remote chalets in rural Quebec with all the races in Nakkertok, Gatineau. Conditions are great – lots of klister. On non-competition days they are checking out Ottawa, just across the river. It was very exciting at the social gathering on Sunday at the Museum of Civilization to see the new rebranding of Cross Country Canada (the national association) that highlighted Larch Hills. We were chosen as the model club/community for the new rebranding of Nordiq Canada. How very cool. Check out the video. Anyone who skis/snowshoes in the Larch Hills will recognize the location plus anyone who skis on Shuswap Lake will recognize that footage.

In the meantime, Larch Hills’ Natalie Wilkie is burning up the ski tracks at the World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup in Japan. Natalie garnered gold in the two-and-a-half kilometre standing short race while her teammate, Emily Young, got bronze. Great showing for our Canadian contingent!

The heat may be turned up way high this week with the snow quickly disappearing in the valley, but skiing in the Larch Hills is still wonderful! The tracksetters are continuing to lay down tracks as long as there are skiers, and they are beautiful tracks. The backcountry is still good but sunny areas are getting crusty tops so one has to be careful through those areas. Last Friday we skied out Raven’s Ridge, backcountry trail, which was lovely with fresh powder. We carried on to Town View where we had a super view of Salmon Arm. Well worth the trip. The Wednesday Wenches and Thursday Geezers will continue their outings as long as there is snow!

The live streaming of today’s race just ended with terrific results for the Larch Hills. Julianne Moore made it to the podium with 5th place in Juvenile Girls in a field of 101. Larch hills had four skiers in the top 20 in that 10-km race: Julianne, Lys Milne, Isabelle Wilkie and Zara Bucher. Strong gang. We had top 20 finishes in all the other age categories: Ben Van Bergeyk 19th of 95 in Junior Boys, Trond May 14th of 100 in Juvenile Boys, Maggie Beckner 14th of 63 in Junior Girls. Way to go team!!

No longer the need to Think Snow! Happy spring!

