Skydiving Boogie coming to Salmon Arm’s airport

A Skydiving Boogie is planned for the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm from Sept. 2-5, 2022. (Pixabay image)

A Skydiving Boogie is coming to Salmon Arm, with city council’s approval.

Rick Scott with DZO, Skydive Salmon Arm and NOVA wrote to city council to request use of the Shuswap Regional Airport from Sept. 2-5, 2022.

Scott noted that NOVA (North Okanagan Vertical Adventures Ltd.) has been providing skydiving services in the Shuswap and Okanagan for 20 years. Salmon Arm’s airport has been its primary base of operations for the past 10 years.

He provided a map of the airport for the event, with six areas designated as primary and back-up landing areas, viewer area with tarps and shade, tent and vehicle camping, and overflow parking.

A skydiving boogie is described as an event where skydivers get together to enjoy the sport, get in as many jumps as possible and aren’t competing.

Scott said weather is very important and, if the weather is clear, loads of skydivers will go up from 9 a.m. until sunset each day with about two loads per hour.

The aircraft to be used is a major contractor to the Department of National Defence for search and rescue training and for the Canadian Forces Skyhawks formation skydive demonstration team.

“Through coordination with NOMAD AIR, the operators of the aircraft, I was able to establish a working arrangement so they can base their aircraft at Salmon Arm for a few months this summer. This will allow NOVA to have more access to it over the summer months in preparation for our Boogie. This as well will be more fuel purchases and be a larger return to the city over a longer stay here in our backyard. If this goes well this summer they may base it here more often therefore buying even more fuel regularly,” Scott wrote to council in a June 18 email.

He also pointed out all skydivers attending the boogie will be national association members, so each will have $2 million third-party liability coverage.

Coun. Chad Eliason, council’s rep on the airport committee, said the committee recommends that council support the event. He noted fire season or medevac requirements would take priority. City staff also said they have no concerns.

