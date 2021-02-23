Ice climbers Katie Gibson and Clark Bostrom prepare to ascend Margaret Falls, in a rare solid state due to the deep mid-February chill, on Feb. 15. (Carla Schneider Photo)
Snapshot: Climbers scale frozen Shuswap waterfall
Deep mid-February chill left Margaret Falls in the Shuswap solid enough to climb
Ice climbers Katie Gibson and Clark Bostrom prepare to ascend Margaret Falls, in a rare solid state due to the deep mid-February chill, on Feb. 15.
Much of the ice has since melted from the falls, though ice formations can still be seen along the trail leading to the popular Shuswap attraction.
