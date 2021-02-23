Snapshot: Climbers scale frozen Shuswap waterfall

Deep mid-February chill left Margaret Falls in the Shuswap solid enough to climb

Ice climbers Katie Gibson and Clark Bostrom prepare to ascend Margaret Falls, in a rare solid state due to the deep mid-February chill, on Feb. 15. (Carla Schneider Photo)

Much of the ice has since melted from the falls, though ice formations can still be seen along the trail leading to the popular Shuswap attraction.

Sports