Snapshot: Family Footy hits the field in Salmon Arm

Family-friendly soccer games hit the pitch at the SASCU Memorial Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, as part of the final run of Unplug and Play events in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

While it may be a typically cold, grey and snowy time of the year in the Shuswap, that didn’t stop a crew of dedicated little soccer stars from taking to the pitch at the SASCU Memorial Arena in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Feb. 2 for an afternoon of family-friendly soccer action.

Hosted as part of the Unplug + Play festivities happening across the Shuswap, the ‘Family Footy’ event brought out some young soccer players who have been eager to get back behind the ball, encouraging their families to join in some games and fun activities centred around soccer skills.

Ashlynn Grimes points to direct a pass during family soccer games at the SASCU Memorial Arena Feb. 2, as part of Unplug and Play events in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Angus McCulloch winds up a hefty kick during a family soccer event at the SASCU Memorial Arena in Salmon Arm, Feb. 2, as part of Unplug and Play events. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)