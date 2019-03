Larry Stephenson comes off the hack to make a throw while teammates Jane Stephenson and Wayne Merwin follow and preapre to sweet during the Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Mixed Open Bonspiel. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Mixed Open Bonspiel is on the ice at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre March 8-10, and competitors are looking to get the most out of one of the final big events of the season.

Curlers across age groups and gender barriers are competing the get their hands on the mixed open trophy for 2019, and share their love of the game in a good atmosphere. The Mixed Open features after parties, a dance, live band and dinner daily, offering plenty to do both on and off the ice.

