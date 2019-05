The Vernon Jackals and Salmon Arm Yeti squared off in Okanagan Rugby Union play on Saturday.

Ben Churchill of the Vernon Jackals (left) dishes the ball to a teammate before being tackled by Alec Muir of the Salmon Arm Yeti in Okanagan Rugby Union play Saturday at Vernon’s Grahame Park. The game did not go the Yeti’s way ending in an 84-17 Vernon victory. (Roger Knox/Vernon Morning Star)

The game did not go the Yeti’s way, ending in an 84-17 Vernon victory.

