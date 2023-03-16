Snapshot: Salmon Arm pickleballers win gold, bronze medals

Four athletes with the Salmon Arm Pickleball Club placed well in the Royal LePage Spring Fling Ladies Double Tournament held in Vernon on Saturday, March 11. In the 4.0 rating, 60 plus, Shirley Knorr and Judith Heunis won gold medals, and Laura Thibault and Sharon Hohmann won bronze. (Photo contributed)

