Snapshot: Wranglers rankle Chase Heat in playoff action

With neither team yet to score in the first period of game number two of the playoffs, 100 Mile House goalie Jordan Wilde tracks the puck as the Chase Heat’s Evan Hughes tries to redirect in past him. The Chase Heat would lose a close contest to the Wranglers by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.

The Chase Heat’s playoff series versus the 100 Mile House Wranglers continues, with the Cariboo cowboys leading the way with three wins to one for the Heat. On Monday, March 2, the Heat picked up a 4-2 win in 100 Mile’s barn. The Heat are back home on Thursday, March 5, for game five versus the Wranglers. Game time is 7 p.m.

KIJHL