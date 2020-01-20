Snow Fest competitors heat up Salmon Arm’s indoor tennis courts

Courts were in session at the Askew Tennis Centre on Jan. 18, 19 for the Snow Fest Ladies Doubles Tournament. (Contributed)

With Salmon Arm’s newly opened indoor tennis courts, snow wasn’t a concern during the weekend’s Snow Fest Ladies Doubles Tournament.

The tourney took place Jan. 18 and 19 at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Askew Tennis Centre.

Six teams from across the region participated in a very competitive round robin.

Tournament director, Marietjie Bonthuys was very impressed by the commitment of out-of-town teams supporting the inaugural winter tournament.

Terri Mindel and Joy Conrad-Rice, from the Kamloops Tennis Centre, were the only team who won all their games and were therefore crowned the winners.

“It was indeed a fantastic weekend of tennis in the midst of ever growing snow banks,” said Bonthuys.

For an opportunity to play on the Askew Tennis Centre courts, book online at www.clubspark.ca/salmonarmtennisclub.

