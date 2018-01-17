Sicamous Snow Fest on track for February

Event to feature some of the best MX snowbike riders in Canada

Snowbikes will be heating up Sicamous in February in the Ripped Snow Fest.

Held in partnership with SledgeHammers Apparel and the District of Sicamous, the family-friendly event runs Feb. 10 and 11 and will showcase some of the best snowbike riders in the country, including X Games gold-medal winner Brock Hoyer, burning up the track.

A variety of vendors and concession stands will be onsite with activities for the family and prizes to be won.

Saturday will feature snowbike and snowmobile racing by riders at different skill levels, followed by a special invitation UTV racing event. A beer garden opens at 4 p.m. with music at 6 by Tragically Hip cover band, the Hip Replacements.

Snowbike and snowmobile racing continues on Sunday as riders advance to the finals.

The Ripped Snow Fest takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park. Organizers assure there will be an event regardless of the weather.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter