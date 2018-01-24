Snow on first

  • Jan. 24, 2018 10:20 a.m.
  • Sports

Cold bats, chilled mitts and colourful team uniforms made for good times at the second annual SnowPitch Tournament in Sicamous over the weekend. Taking first place to win the Twin Anchors houseboat trip was the Snow Pounders from Kelowna. K-towns’ I’d Hit That slid into second place, with Duck Dynasty, including players from Salmon Arm and Canoe, clinching third.

Photos by Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Tyson Fair takes a swing at the ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Brad Shields hits the ball deep into the outfield on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Darrell Symbaluk catches a fly-ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Mike Davidson, a member of the Waldo Warriors team prepares to take a swing at the ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Andrea Madaras makes a play at second base on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Previous story
Sports shorts
Next story
KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Just Posted

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Input wanted for Bruhn Bridge replacement

Ministry of Transportation to host public open house at Sicamous rec centre on Feb. 1

Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24 The accident scene has been cleared and… Continue reading

Hair pulling, spitting lead to arrest

A man may face two assault charges after incident at Salmon Arm education facility

Update: Another semi hits the ditch

The owner of property spanning Highway 97A near Mara is done with having to repair her fence.

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Closer look at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts field in Penticton

There will be many historic elements to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

Most Read