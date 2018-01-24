Snow on first

Cold bats, chilled mitts and colourful team uniforms made for good times at the second annual SnowPitch Tournament in Sicamous over the weekend. Taking first place to win the Twin Anchors houseboat trip was the Snow Pounders from Kelowna. K-towns’ I’d Hit That slid into second place, with Duck Dynasty, including players from Salmon Arm and Canoe, clinching third.

Photos by Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Tyson Fair takes a swing at the ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Brad Shields hits the ball deep into the outfield on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News

Darrell Symbaluk catches a fly-ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Mike Davidson, a member of the Waldo Warriors team prepares to take a swing at the ball on Saturday, Jan. 20. Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News