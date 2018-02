SD#83 students take part in the annual Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills

Bastion Elementary’s Ellie Giesbrecht and Danica Le Blanc wave the Jolly Roger for skiers making their way to the finish line in the Pirate Loppet. Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Through fog, snowfall and the smoke of cannonade, School District #83 students sailed up the trails of the Larch Hills ski area Friday morning, Feb. 2, for the annual Pirate Loppet.

Pirates, teachers and parents participated in the elementary school cross-country event, skiing one-, two- and five-kilometre routes.

Photos by Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer