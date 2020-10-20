Snowball tourney wraps Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s outdoor season

Tournament has been played annually for over 25 years.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Snowball Tournament proceeded in a physically-distanced and scaled-down fashion on October 17. (Contributed)

Although it was scaled down and physically distanced, this year’s Snowball tournament at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club went forward as it has for more than 25 years.

The Oct. 17 event was the final outdoor tennis activity of the year. Awards for the top three teams were handed out by John Henderson one of the club’s founders.

First place honours went to Jennifer Lyall and Bob Langford, who topped the podium by beating Debbie and Alan Harrison. Tim Mosher and Randy Arsenault defeated club president Bill Spencer and Marrianne VanBuskirk to pick up third place.

Along with the tournament winners, a special prize was awarded to the best-dressed team, the “court jesters” Cathy Hay and Mike Oosterhoff.



