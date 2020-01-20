Snowy softball in Sicamous

Softball isn’t just a summer sport.
That much was obvious as costume-clad competitiors rounded the bases for the 2020 iteration of the annual snowpitch tournament. The annual deep-snow sporting event returned to Sicamous’ Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.
Players dressed in a variety of creative uniforms with themes including pirates, Mario Kart characters and “Sicamooses” had to cotend with some of the deepest snow the tournament has ever seen in order to make it over home plate.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter