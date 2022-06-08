Soccer girls are fastest at Kelowna Apple Bowl track meet

The athletes attribute their speed to training with their undefeated soccer team, the Thunder

The top athletes from elementary schools across the Central Okanagan laced up at the Apple Bowl stadium on Wednesday to compete for the top spot in the District Track Meet.

Grade four students Kennedy Mutch, Mielle Tetreau, Reid Franklin, Kali White, Campbell Bruce, Presley Scott and Halle Havens from AME and Chute Lake Elementary gave Capital News an exclusive interview about the competition.

Scott won the 1200m race and broke the district record. She raced at the same time as the grade four boys and came third out of all genders.

It was Scott’s first time competing in the distance.

“It was hard, I kinda paced myself all the way around.”

Scott metered her effort around three laps of the 400m track to clinch the victory, saying that another girl was hot on her tail.

Scott attributes her speed to her soccer training with her undefeated team, the Thunder.

Mutch, Franklin, White, Bruce, Scott, and Havens, not in order, are all players on theThunder soccer team (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Mutch, Franklin, White, Bruce, Scott, and Havens are also players on the dominant team, who happen to be in a tournament this weekend.

Bruce won the 200m race and said “it was good, it was fun.”

Even though they go to different schools, the girls cheered for each other and celebrated each other’s wins as teammates and friends.

