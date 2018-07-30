Swimmers prepare on the blocks before a race at the invitational meet at the Salmon Arm Rec Centre. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sockeyes host invitational meet

Salmon Arm’s local swimmers got to compete in their home pool on July 28 and 29

The Salmon Arm Sockeyes hosted an invitational swim meet at the Salmon Arm Rec Centre pool on July 28 and 29.

