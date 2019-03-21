South Okanagan to host major national golf event

Sue Wooster, of Australia, is the two-time defending champion of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships. The event will be hosted at the Osoyoos Golf Club this summer and Wooster is expected to return. (Claus Andersen - Golf Canada)

Top-flight amateur women golfers will descend on the South Okanagan in August as the Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the 49th playing of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships.

The championships comprise one of Golf Canada’s premier events and will feature women amateurs from across the country and beyond.

“We are very excited to be conducting the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships at one of the finest golf courses in British Columbia,” said tournament director Adam Cinel of Golf Canada.

“It’s great to be back in the Osoyoos community – our competitors are in for a phenomenal experience as we look to write the next chapter of Canadian golf history.”

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff is delighted with the decision to hold the event in her community.

“I certainly think that it’s a feather in our cap that not only do they enjoy coming to Osoyoos, with our weather, but obviously the Osoyoos Golf Club has put together a package that was totally appropriate to what Golf Canada needed.”

Competition takes place on the Park Meadows 18-hole championship course at Osoyoos Golf Club over three days: Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. An official practice round is scheduled for Aug. 17. The 18-hole Desert Gold course will remain open for Osoyoos Golf Club members and guests.

Some 150 players will compete for four trophies: Mid-Amateur – for players over 25 years of age; Mid-Master – over 40; Senior – over 50; and Super Senior – over 60.

Two-time defending champion Sue Wooster of Australia is expected to return to Canada for the events. In last year’s championships at Lookout Point Country Club near Niagara Falls, Wooster captured the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior titles.

Officials and staff from Golf Canada will visit Osoyoos Golf Club over the spring and summer and then arrive in force the week before the event for final preparations and to direct proceedings.

Osoyoos Golf Club general manager Doug Robb is proud of the club’s selection as this year’s host.

“There are about 2,500 golf clubs in Canada and only eight national events a year. So, we feel very fortunate to have this opportunity to show off the club and the town of Osoyoos.”

Club president Herb Wycherley is excited about what the event will do for the club and the town.

“This championship will allow us to showcase our 36-hole facility, our town and the Okanagan wine region to the rest of Canada.”

Even though the event is five months away, the local tournament committee, under the direction of Host Club Tournament Chair Lise Mathieu, is hard at work rounding up volunteers and sponsors and attending to the myriad details involved in a major national championship.

“Hosting a Golf Canada national event is no small task,” said Mathieu. “All aspects of golf operations need to be fine-tuned to provide a challenging experience for about 150 women golfers, some coming from as far as Australia. It takes a dedicated staff and a host of flexible volunteers to pull this off.”

Destination Osoyoos executive director Kelley Glazer said the event will provide a boost to the economy.

“A recent study shows that in Osoyoos, a golfer visit represents approximately a $500 per day spent per couple (which) goes) into our community restaurants, shops, golf courses, hotels, campgrounds and wineries. We are looking forward to welcoming all participants and their friends and family.”

