South Okanagan track and field athletes qualify for provincials

Top performers at Okanagan Valley High School Track and Field Championships will compete in Langley

The Penticton Secondary School Senior Girls 4 X 100m relay team consisted of Jodi Whalen at left, Merle Clostermeyer, Lena Fitschen and Josie Nickel. (Contributed)

The top high school athletes from five South Okanagan schools travelled to Kamloops and competed in the Okanagan Valley High School Track and Field Championships on May 19.

The event was a qualifier for the B.C. High School Championships in Langley from June 9 to 11. The top four competitors in the junior and senior categories qualified, while the top Grade 8 athletes will have to wait and see if their performance ranks in the top 24 in the B.C. in order to be selected for the Invitational Grade 8 Championships.

READ ALSO: Summerland and Penticton athletes advance to Okanagan Championships

READ ALSO: Penticton Track and Field Club to begin in April

Penticton Secondary School

100m Hurdles, Senior: Josie Nickle, third; Jodie Wahlen, fourth. Merle Clostermayer, fifth, will qualify as first alternate.

100m Junior Women: Bayley Leduc, 13.55, fourth.

100m Junior Men: Mathew Traynor, 12.16, fifth.

100m Senior Men: Braden Malcolm, 11.99, sixth.

200m Junior Women: Katya Pentecost, 29.13, second.

200m Junior Men: Mathew Traynor, 26.30, fourth.

200m Senior Men: Braden Malcolm, 24.50, fourth.

400m Senior Men: Jaras Grant, 57.56, fifth.

400m Senior Women: Josie Nickle, 1:10, sixth.

400m Junior Women: Jordis Hickie, 1:08, third.

800m Junior Women: Jordis Hickie, 2:40, fifth

800m Senior Men: Javier Carlos, 2:21, sixth.

1,500m Junior Women: Jordis Hickie, 5:27, fourth.

1,500m Senior Men: Matt Pinsonneault, 4:46, fourth; Oscar Grainger, 4:55, fifth.

3,000m Senior Women: Lena Fitschen, 13:24, second.

3,000m Senior Men: Oscar Grainger, 9:48, third; Matt Pinsonneault, 9:48, fourth.

High Jump: Josie Nickle, 1.40, second; Jodie Whelan, 1.35, fourth.

Junior Women 4 X 100m relay: 56.59, fifth, Jordis Hickie, Rose Kedda, Baylee Leduc, Miranda Allen. (This team missed qualifying by 1/100th of a second.)

Senior Women 4 X 100m relay: 55.86, third, Josie Nickel, Jodie Whalen, Merle Clostermeyer, Kenzee Hope.

Senior Men 4 X 100m relay: 48.55, third, Logan McWhirter , Matthew Traynor, Jaras Grant, Braeden Malcolm.

Senior Men 4 X 400m relay: 4:01, second, Matt Pinsoonault, Oscar Granger, Javier Carlos, Jaras Grant.

Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Long Jump Senior Women: Olivia Carleton-Paliano, 4.51m, third.

Summerland Secondary School

100m Junior Men: Max Patenaude, third, 11.96.

200m Junior Men: Max Patenaude, first, 25.01.

1,500m Junior Men: Peter Kunka Junior 1st 1500m 4:40 1st 3000 9:47

Senior Javelin: Cooper Cowles, second, 39.06.

Senior Long Jump: Cooper Cowles, fourth, 5.62.

Summerland Middle School

Grade 8 students can apply to enter the Grade 8 Invitational Provincials within the BC High School meet. The Top 24 in BC will be chosen to compete.

400m Female Maggie Hilgerson, 1:14, fourth

400m Male: Ian Robinson, 1:02, second; Ryelan McDermid, 1:06, fourth.

800m Male: Ryeland McDermid, 2:32, fifth

1,500m Female: Jasmine Hanry, 5:25.33, first.

1500 m Male: Ryelan McDermid 5:22 3rd

3,000m Female: Jasmine Hanry, 11:28.21, first. (Hanry set the Okanagan Valley Grade 8 record.)

4 X 100m Relay: George Lyon, Ryelan McDermid, Santiago Soutar Romo, Ian Robinson, 54.64, second.

High Jump: Santiago Soutar Romo, 1.45, second; Ian Robinson, 1.35, sixth.

Long Jump: Ian Robinson, 3.95, fifth; George Lyon, 3.82, sixth.

KVR Middle School

800m Male: Miles Hayden, 2:23.0, second.

1,500m Male: Miles Hayden, 4:48.0, first.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsOkanagan