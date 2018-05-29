Matt Fadden takes a precision swing to edge his ball closer to the 18th hole during the Spalding Cup at the Salmon Arm Golf Club May 27. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Spalding Cup hits the green at 90

Salmon Arm Golf Club celebrates 90 years of their signature tournament

The Spalding Cup entered its 90th year in 2018, a milestone by any standard and proof that folks in the Shuswap take their golf seriously. The greens were packed with top competitors vying for the low numbers and a chance at the trophy, basking in the warm summer sun while playing their favourite game.

Mark and Dan Kohlen took the top spot overall with a combined gross score of 137, putting them just one point below the second place score of 138 which was shared by several competitors.

First place in the champion flight went to Jared Rempel and Sean Patrick, who came in with a gross score of 138. In the first flight Jay Gullekson and Gary Ritchie took the top spot with a combined score of 139.

Peter Goodman and Doug Morten came out swinging in the second flight, netting first in their category with a combined score of 143.

John and Michael Danks took home first in the third flight with a score of 145.

In the fourth flight Eric Prehofer and David Palmer teamed up to take first place in their division with a score of 153, while Rick Hirtle and Gerry Chu placed first in the fifth flight division with their combined score of 164.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Gord Fadden kicks up some sand while hitting his ball out of a bunker during the 18th hole of the 90th Spalding Cup at the Salmon Arm Golf Club on May 27. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Salmon Arm soccer players take second in Arizona tournament
Next story
Sports shorts

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Secondary takes gold in High School Mountain Bike Provincials

Competition hit the South Canoe trails in force over the weekend

District of Sicamous prepares for Shuswap Lake to peak

The Kappel street boat launch is closed but all others managed by the district are open

Slate of four running for seats on council

Jim Kimmerly, Wayne Matthews, Sylvia Lindgren and Mary-Louise McCausland enter the race

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Cigarette causes fire on Lower Mainland Kettle Valley trestle bridge

Ladner Creek Trestle fire one of two wildfires burning in Hope and Fraser Canyon

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Salmon Arm minor baseball teams on a hot streak

Blue Bombers take first in memorial tournament

Most Read