Spalding Cup hits the green at 90

Matt Fadden takes a precision swing to edge his ball closer to the 18th hole during the Spalding Cup at the Salmon Arm Golf Club May 27. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Spalding Cup entered its 90th year in 2018, a milestone by any standard and proof that folks in the Shuswap take their golf seriously. The greens were packed with top competitors vying for the low numbers and a chance at the trophy, basking in the warm summer sun while playing their favourite game.

Mark and Dan Kohlen took the top spot overall with a combined gross score of 137, putting them just one point below the second place score of 138 which was shared by several competitors.

First place in the champion flight went to Jared Rempel and Sean Patrick, who came in with a gross score of 138. In the first flight Jay Gullekson and Gary Ritchie took the top spot with a combined score of 139.

Peter Goodman and Doug Morten came out swinging in the second flight, netting first in their category with a combined score of 143.

John and Michael Danks took home first in the third flight with a score of 145.

In the fourth flight Eric Prehofer and David Palmer teamed up to take first place in their division with a score of 153, while Rick Hirtle and Gerry Chu placed first in the fifth flight division with their combined score of 164.

