Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Games run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023 in locations in and around Abbotsford

It’s now less than nine months until the 55-Plus BC Games arrive in Abbotsford and the 29 sports and activities set for the event were recently announced.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023, will see 29 sports and activities offered for the more than 3,500 competitors.

The announced sports and activities consist of:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Sturling
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022. Participant registration for the event will open March 1, 2023.

“My team and I are dedicated to creating a memorable experience for participants, coaches, families, friends and volunteers in Abbotsford next year, starting with the events we have selected,” stated Mary Boonstra, the president of the Abbotsford Host Society. “Community is very important to us and we look forward to welcoming all participants to Abbotsford.”

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit ease visit the Volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

