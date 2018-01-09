A local golf pro is recognized and more in this week’s sports shorts

Sandra Jenkins

Local curler Sandra Jenkins was one of the athletes featured in the Olympic send off which took place at Big White Ski Resort on Saturday Jan. 6. Attendees were lining up to get pictures with Sandra and touch or hold the bronze medal from the 2006 Turin Olympics that brought with her.

Talking Rock

Talking Rock Golf Resort Head Professional Adam Blair finished 2017 in third place on the PGA of BC’s Top 100 Golf Professionals list. Blair topped the order of Merit list in 2016 and was named the 2017 recipient of the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award.

Family Day tournament

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association hosts a Family Day long weekend indoor soccer tournament on Feb. 10 and 11. U14 boys and U15 girls teams play on Feb. 10 and U17 boys and girls teams play Feb. 11.

Fitness program

The SASCU Recreation Centre has one again received sponsorship to run a fitness program for inactive seniors. The ActiveAge Level One Program is designed for people that are 65 years and older and are not physically active but would like to become more active. The free program will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 to April 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044 for more information.

Loppet registration

The 34th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hits the trails at the Larch Hills cross-country ski area on Jan. 20.

For more information or to register, visit www.skilarchhills.ca/loppet. Online registration closes on Jan. 18. Register before Jan. 15 to take advantage of an earlybird rate.

Bridge results

Results for Jan. 7: First, Ruth Embree and Michael Clayton, second, Barb and Dave Peterson, and third, Carol McGregorand Peggy Petersen. The bridge club play every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information call 250-803-5556.

