Sports shorts

Memorial fundraiser

To commemorate the first anniversary of Al Boucher’s passing, the Barley Station Brew Pub is hosting a burger and beer fundraiser on Feb. 17 with partial proceeds going to the Al Boucher memorial fund. Funds raised will go towards putting a shelter over the new playground at the Canoe Ball Diamonds.

Curling championships

Three Salmon Arm curlers, including the Cseke brothers, took part in the belairdirect BC Men’s Curling Championship in Parksville last week. Paul Cseke curled with Dean Joanisse of Maple Ridge. Adam Cseke and Matt Tolley of Salmon Arm curled with Chris Baier from Kelowna.

Soccer registration

Registration is open for the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association spring outdoor season. The recreational league is open to youth players of all skill levels. There are no try-outs to play on the teams and all practices and games are within Salmon Arm, so there is no extra travel outside the community. The league is open to players U3 to U18.

Nordic Society meeting

Larch Hills Nordic Society general meeting takes place Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Room 1, Salmon Arm Community Centre. All current and prospective members welcome.

Bridge results

Results for the Fifth Avenue Senior’s Centre Bridge Club for Feb. 4: First – Doss Burman and Al Christie; Second – Dennis Roberts and Milford Berger; and Third – Orville Cooper and Bruce Motherwell. The bridge club plays every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 250-803-5556.

Results for the Salmon Arm ACBL sanctioned duplicate bridge results for Feb. 1: First – Betty and Charlie Ward; Second – Dan Quilty and Gerry Chatelain; and third – Ruth Embree and Peggy Petersen.

The club meets every Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon. For more information, call 250-833-1935.

Results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Jan. 31: First – Dan Quilty and Orville Cooper; second – Vicki Coe and Jack Ashenbrenner; and third – Diane Wiebe and Sharon Eckstrom.

Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge club meets every Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.