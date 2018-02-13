Sports shorts

Interior Funale

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club heated up the ice at the Interior Funale held in Vernon on Feb. 10. Numerous personal best times were achieved and following the meet, a total of eight Ice Breakers skaters have qualified for the provincial short track championships in early March.

Soccer registration

Registration is open for the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association spring outdoor season. The recreational league is open to youth players of all skill levels. There are no try-outs to play on the teams and all practices and games are within Salmon Arm, so there is no extra travel outside the community. The league is open to players U3 to U18.

Greyhounds come back

The Salmon Arm Greyhounds Bantam Rec hockey team overcame adversity to win a tournament in Nakusp. After playing their first game down three players due to avalanche control closing the highway and with one player out due to a broken wrist in their second game, the Greyhounds had slipped to fourth place. They came back to win the tournament, giving them great momentum as playoffs start in two weeks.

Lazar scores first of season

Salmon Arm native and Calgary Flames player Curtis Lazar scored his first goal of the 2017/18 season on Friday Feb. 9. The fourth-line forward potted a no-frills goal during the Flames’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL Duplicate Bridge for Feb. 8: First — Dave Peterson and Tom McNie, second — Ona Bouchard and Gwen Sirianni, third — Mke Clayton and Ruth Embree. For more information call 250-833-1935.

Results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Feb. 7: First —Betty and Fred Bergmann, second — Betty and Charlie Ward, third — Dan Quilty and Orville Cooper tied with Doss Burmann and Al Christie. For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

Results for the Fifth Avenue Senior’s Centre Bridge Club for Feb. 11: First — Naomi and Eugene Ogino, Second — Lynne Storey and John Parton, Third — Barb and Dave Peterson and Fourth — Betty and Charlie Ward. For more information call 250-803-5556.