Sports shorts

The SMS Grade 8 basketball team win a championship and other brief sports stories

North Okanagan Champs

The Shuswap Middle School grade 8 basketball team won the North Okanagan Championship in a thrilling game against Vernon Secondary on Feb. 19.

Fly fishing

Shuswap Fly fishers meet the second Thursday of each month at Yan’s restaurant. Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. For more information call Al Harris at 250-804-5166.

Youth bowling provincials

Shelby and Sierra Merry will be representing Salmon Arm at the Youth Bowling Provincials Mar. 3 and 4 in Vernon. Sierra competes in the Junior Girls Single category while Shelby will be competing as part of the Senior Girls team.

Kamloops half marathon

Joanna Hamilton of Salmon Arm is celebrating after braving frigid temperatures to win at the Kamloops half marathon on Feb. 18. Along with being the first-place female in the race, Hamilton was fourth overall. She finished with a time of 1 hour 43 minutes. Runners faced harsh winds making the wind-chill temperature -19.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL bridge club for Feb. 15: First: Michael Clayton & Milford Berger, Second: Carol McGregor & Peggy Petersen, Third: Dan Quilty & Gerry Chatelain. The Bridge Club plays Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons at the Downtown Activities Centre. Phone 250-833-1935 for more information.

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors Centre Duplicate Bridge Club for Feb. 18: First: Lynne Storey and John Parton, second: Doreen and Dennis Roberts, third: Orville Cooper & Bruce Motherwell. For more information call (250) 803 5556.

Results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Feb. 21: First: Betty and Fred Bergmann, second: Jack Ashenbrenner and Vicki Coe, third: Dan Quilty and Orville Cooper. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

