Wilkie heads to Paralympics

Cross-country skier Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm will be among the 55 Canadian athletes representing Team Canada at the PyeongChang Paralympics next month. The community is invited to submit notes of encouragement for the young skier at the Mall at Piccadilly between 2 and 5 p.m. March 2 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3. The uptown Askew’s location will also be accepting notes on March 3 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Letters may also be emailed to bestwishesnatalie@gmail.com.

Okanagan Zone Championships

The Salmon Arm Secondary Golds fell to Rutland Secondary’s Voodoos basketball team, who move on to the provincial 4A championships in Langley.

Early Soccer Registration

The Shuswap Youth Soccer association would like to remind all soccer fans that the deadline for reduced early registration entry fees for enrolment into the league is March 7.

Fly fishing

Shuswap fly fishers meet the second Thursday of each month at Yan’s restaurant. Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. For more information call Al Harris at 250-804-5166.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL bridge club for Feb. 20: First: Carol McGregor & Peggy Peterson, Second: Dennis & Doreen Roberts. Results of Feb. 22 matchup: First: Carol McGregor & Peggy Petersen, Second: Gerry Chatelain & Orville Cooper, Third: Dennis and Doreen Roberts. The Bridge Club plays Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons at the Downtown Activities Centre. Phone 250-833-1935 for more information.

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors Centre Duplicate Bridge Club for Feb. 25: First: Edie & Jack Swanson, Second: Carol McGregor & Gary Chatelain, Third: Peggy Petersen & Ona Bouchard, Fourth: Betty & Charlie Ward. For more information call (250) 803 5556.

Submit your sports event to

sports@saobserver.net

to have it featured in Sports Shorts.