Sports shorts

Sports shorts

Local skier qualifies for Pyoengchang Paralympics and other short sports stories

Wilkie heads to Paralympics

Cross-country skier Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm will be among the 55 Canadian athletes representing Team Canada at the PyeongChang Paralympics next month. The community is invited to submit notes of encouragement for the young skier at the Mall at Piccadilly between 2 and 5 p.m. March 2 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3. The uptown Askew’s location will also be accepting notes on March 3 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Letters may also be emailed to bestwishesnatalie@gmail.com.

Okanagan Zone Championships

The Salmon Arm Secondary Golds fell to Rutland Secondary’s Voodoos basketball team, who move on to the provincial 4A championships in Langley.

Early Soccer Registration

The Shuswap Youth Soccer association would like to remind all soccer fans that the deadline for reduced early registration entry fees for enrolment into the league is March 7.

Fly fishing

Shuswap fly fishers meet the second Thursday of each month at Yan’s restaurant. Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow. For more information call Al Harris at 250-804-5166.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL bridge club for Feb. 20: First: Carol McGregor & Peggy Peterson, Second: Dennis & Doreen Roberts. Results of Feb. 22 matchup: First: Carol McGregor & Peggy Petersen, Second: Gerry Chatelain & Orville Cooper, Third: Dennis and Doreen Roberts. The Bridge Club plays Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons at the Downtown Activities Centre. Phone 250-833-1935 for more information.

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors Centre Duplicate Bridge Club for Feb. 25: First: Edie & Jack Swanson, Second: Carol McGregor & Gary Chatelain, Third: Peggy Petersen & Ona Bouchard, Fourth: Betty & Charlie Ward. For more information call (250) 803 5556.

Submit your sports event to

sports@saobserver.net

to have it featured in Sports Shorts.

Previous story
B.C. sending three youth rugby teams to Vegas Sevens
Next story
Silverbacks wrap up five-game stretch with back-to-back victories

Just Posted

On the road to Jeopardy!

Salmon Arm trivia buff James Cowling auditions for popular TV game show

Silverbacks wrap up five-game stretch with back-to-back victories

Home team heads into the playoffs with renewed momentum

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Strong showing for Salmon Arm in the B.C. Winter games

Competitions in Kamloops end in medal wins for many athletes

Sports shorts

Local skier qualifies for Pyoengchang Paralympics and other short sports stories

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

Silverbacks wrap up five-game stretch with back-to-back victories

Home team heads into the playoffs with renewed momentum

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

‘One-of-a-kind’ South Okanagan agriculture advocate dies

Greg Norton served on the Agricultural Land Commission among a long list of agriculture positions

Most Read