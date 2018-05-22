Sports shorts

Shuswap trail closures

The Reinecker Creek trail system has been closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions as a result of high creek levels. B.C. Parks has also confirmed they have closed the Upper Herald’s trail that links to Reinecker. Margaret Falls trail remains closed for the season for repairs from last year’s floods. For more information or to report issues email TrailReport@ShuswapTrails.com.

Shuswap soccer scores

In North Okanagan Mens Soccer League play The Shuswap Outlaws fell 3-2 to Okanagan Geothermal Ltd at MacDonald Park May 16. The Salmon Arm Auto Quest team beat Peter’s Tirecraft from Vernon May 19, coming out with a 5-1 victory. Travis Beck of Salmon Arm was named Red Robin Man of the Match for his efforts as goal-tender.

In youth soccer play, the Shuswap FC Girls U13 team placed second at the Slurpee Cup in Kamloops May 19-20, coming away with two wins and one loss. Caillie Hay-Vicars and Aliyah Fowler of Salmon Arm, along with Payton Kerr of Sicamous, played on the gold-medal winning U14 TOFC team that went undefeated in the tournament.

Shuswap Outdoors Club

The Shuswap Outdoors Club is kicking off their season of group nature outings with a hike up the Mount Baldy Lookout Trail May 27. It is a moderate hike with a return trip time of between three and four hours. More information about the Outdoor Club’s planned events can be found on ShuswapTrails.com. Interested hikers are asked to contact hike leaders at least a day ahead of the event at 250-832-1861.

Sicamous Eagles seek recruits

The Sicamous Eagles are trying to attract hockey talent in advance of their prospects camp in July and the upcoming season. The Eagles’ prospects camp, which looks to recruit elite midget-aged players, runs from July 15 to 18. For anyone who thinks they have what it takes to become a part of the Sicamous Eagle’s junior hockey family, a camp application form and more information is available at SicamousEagles.com.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL bridge club for May 15: first: Mike Clayton & Milford Berger, second: Dennis & Doreen Roberts, third: Tom McNie & Dave Peterson.

Results of May 17 matches: first: Tom McNie & Dave Peterson, second: Dennis & Doreen Roberts, third: Carol McGregor & Peggy Petersen, fourth: Terry Jobe & Karen Fetterly. For more information call (250)-833-1935.

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club May 16: first: Phil & Rose Mitchell, second: Shoko Nishimura & Anne Cavazzi, third: Arnie Payment & Glenn Coe. For more information, call (250)-675-2141.

Results for 5th Avenue Senior’s Centre May 20: first: Ruth Embree & Dennis Roberts, second: Orville Cooper & Bruce Motherwell, third: Ona Bouchard & Carol Jeffery. For more information call (250)-803-5556.

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net