Sports shorts

Minor hockey registration

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association has opened registration for the 2018-19 season on their website, SalmonArmMinorHockey.com. There is an early-bird discount for registration before June 30, payment may be made online by credit card or a cheque may be submitted with a hard-copy registration form. SAMHA anticipates two atom dev teams and two pee-wee rep teams, along with integrated bantam and midget teams and an all-female bantam rep ‘A’ team in the upcoming season.

Shuswap trail open for use

The Reinecker Creek trail system is now open for use by the public. The creek flow has receded and necessary repairs have been completed. The trail had been closed due to hazardous conditions as a result of high creek levels. The Margaret Falls trail remains closed for the season for repairs from last year’s floods. For more information or to report issues, email TrailReport@ShuswapTrails.com.

Shuswap Outdoors Club

The Shuswap Outdoors Club is kicking off their season of group nature outings with a hike up the Mount Baldy Lookout Trail May 27. It is a moderate hike with a return trip time of between three and four hours. More information about the Outdoor Club’s planned events can be found on ShuswapTrails.com. Interested hikers are asked to contact hike leaders at least a day ahead of the event at 250-832-1861.

Shuswap soccer at B.C. Games

Eight Shuswap FC players attended tryouts for the 2018 B.C. Summer Games regional U15 soccer team. The final rosters were released, with Phoebe Barnes, Janae Bocking, Julia Hart, Gabriella Torrie and Sophie Ruckle making the girls roster, while Kyprian Knopp was selected for the boys team. These Shuswap FC players will travel to Cowichan July 19-22 to compete amongst the most talented youth athletes in B.C.

Yellow Flag Iris removal

On June 5 the Shuswap Trail Alliance, Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society and White Lake residents are partnering once again on an initiative to remove Yellow Flag Iris plants, a persistent invasive species, from the White Lake area. Volunteers are requested to help with this project and are asked to bring garden clippers, hip-waders and a small boat if possible. The meeting point for volunteers is 3163 White Lake Road and they will be meeting at 4 p.m. Call Carmen Massey at 250-804-3466 for more information.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club May 23: tied for first: Diane Wiebe & Sharon Eckstrom, Rick Warnecke & Jim Allison. Third: Phil & Rose Mitchell. Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., play starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call (250)-675-2141.

