Sports shorts

Clarke university scholarship

Drew Bannister of Salmon Arm has signed a commitment letter and accepted a scholarship to play field lacrosse at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. He has played both indoor and field lacrosse extensively, being named provincial all-star five times, 2016 Okanagan zone player of the year, and recipient of the Subway Scholarship. Drew will be continuing his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Shuswap Outdoors Club

The Shuswap Outdoors Club’s next trip will be an exploratory hike up to the Mount Ida West Summit on Sunday, June 10. It is a moderate to difficult hike with a return trip time of between two and three hours. The hike to the summit will include some bushwhacking and backtracking to explore the area further. More information about the Outdoors Club’s events can be found on ShuswapTrails.com. Interested hikers are asked to contact Walter at least a day ahead of the event at 250-832-1861.

B.C. Games track team

Four athletes with the Salmon Arm Secondary School’s track and field team have officially made the roster for the Thompson-Okanagan regional track and field team at the 2018 Cowichan B.C. Summer Games. Meaghan Kujat will compete in the 80m and 300m hurdles, Julianne Moore will compete in the 1200m and 1500m steeplechase, Lys Milne will compete in the 1500m and 2000m steeplechase races, and Natasha Kociuba will compete in the discus and shot-put events.

Minor hockey registration

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association has opened registration for the 2018-19 season on their website, SalmonArmMinorHockey.com. There is an early-bird discount for registration before June 30, payment may be made online by credit card or a cheque may be submitted with a hard-copy registration form.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club May 30: first: Gordon & Yvonne Campbell, second: Betty & Fred Bergman. Third: Jack Ashenbrenner & Vicki Coe. Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Wednesday. For more information, call (250)-675-2141.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club May 22: first: Mike Clayton & Steve Raffel, second: Brian & Colleen Lucco.

Results for May 24 matches: first: Arlene & Bert Lamoureux, tied for second: Mike Clayton & Colleen Lucco, Terry Jobe & Karen Fetterly.

Results of May 29 matches: first: Judy Harris & Ona Bouchard, second: Tom McNie & Dave Patterson.

Results of May 31 matches: first: Dennis & Doreen Roberts, second: Ona Bouchard & Ruth Embree, third: Colleen Lucco & Mike Clayton.

The ACBL bridge club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Downtown Activity Centre, for more information call 250-833-1935.

