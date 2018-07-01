Sports shorts

Shuswap basketball camp

Aug. 13-17 is the annual Hoops are Hot in the Shuswap basketball camp for boys and girls. The camp is a chance for athletes to improve their game through skills training and mentoring by local coaches. More information, including a registration form, can be found on the Salmon Arm Basketball Facebook page.

Mixed amateur golf

The Salmon Arm Golf Club held their Mixed Amateur tournament June 24. The winning team, with an overall low gross score of 65, consisted of Madison Kapchinsky and Blair Haddrell. The top three low net scores were Denise Vines and Mike Mitson,65.6, Rita and Gerry Chu, 66, and Karen Packalen & Derek VanLieshout, 67.1.

Zone lacrosse tournament

Salmon Arm Minor Lacrosse hosted the peewee/bantam zone championships June 23-24 at the Shaw Centre, seeing the Shuswap team in both divisions come out on top and earn the zone title. The Shuswap Outlaws peewee team made 10-2 and 15-2 victories in both of their championship games. The Bantam Outlaws made an 8-4 victory in their first game and an 11-3 win in their second. The peewee team moves to provincials in Coquitlam, while the bantam team will compete in Richmond.

Tennis club tournament

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club held their yearly closed tournament on June 23. West Martin-Patterson won his fifth consecutive mens singles ‘A’ title, with Susannah Wark winning the womens singles. In ‘A’ bracket doubles play, Bob Langford and Winston Pain took the mens ‘A’ title while Susannah Wark and Debbie Harrison won womens doubles. In the mens ‘B’ bracket, Andre Magnasson won the singles while Brian Waring and George Elamantha won doubles.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for June 20: first: Celia Green and Ann Cavazzi; second: Jim Allison and Rick Warnecke; third: Gordon and Yvonne Campbell. For more information, call 250-675-2141.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club for June 19: first: Ona Bouchard and Judy Harris; second: Mike Clayton and Steve Raffel; third: Barb Grier and Gene Demens.

Results for June 21 matches: first: Mike Clayton and Colleen Lucco; second: Dennis and Doreen Roberts; third: Carol Jeffery and Ruth Embree.

For more information call 250-833-1935.

