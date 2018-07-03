Sports shorts

Wildlife encounter workshop

The Okanagan Regional Library in Salmon Arm will be hosting an information event July 18 centred on encounters with animals in the wild. A conservation officer from the North Okanagan Zone will be on hand to talk about identifying wildlife and how to react safely during encounters, specifically with predators and other animals that could be dangerous. The drop-in style presentation is free to the public and runs from 1-1:30 p.m.

Silverbacks schedule

The BC Hockey League has released the schedule for 2018-19 regular season games, revealing the Silverbacks’ first game will be on home-ice against the Merritt Centennials. In the previous season these two teams faced off six times in the regular season with Merritt winning four games to Salmon Arm’s two. To view the full Silverbacks schedule for the upcoming season and get season ticket details, visit www.sasilverbacks.com/stats/schedule.

Single Track 6

While the popular six-day mountain biking event is not coming back to the Salmon Arm in 2018, Single Track 6 will be featuring trails in Golden, Revelstoke, Vernon and Silver Star July 28 to Aug. 2 for Shuswap mountain bikers to enjoy. The event boasts six stages, a new route every year and the perfect brew of xc, panoramic vistas and epic descents. The event is an important partner of the Shuswap Trail Alliance and continue to sponsor Shuswap trails each season at the Shuswap Trails Party. Riders from around the world gather for the event, more information may be found at www.singletrack6.com.

Shuswap basketball camp

Aug. 13 to 17 is the annual Hoops are Hot in the Shuswap basketball camp for boys and girls. The camp is a chance for athletes to improve their game through skills training and mentoring by local coaches. More information, including a registration form, can be found on the Salmon Arm Basketball Facebook page.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for June 27: first–Jack Ashenbrenner & Vicki Coe; second (tied)–Gordon & Yvonne Campbell and second (tied)–Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty. The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

Results for ACBL Duplicate Bridge Club for June 26: first–Barb Grier & Gene Demens; second–Ona Bouchard & Lynne Westlund.

Results for June 28 matches: first–Tom McNie & Lynda Ball; second–Mike Clayton & Colleen Lucco.

The ACBL Bridge Club will not be meeting again until September. The club plays Tuesdays and Thursdays during their regular season. For more information, call 250-833-1935.

Sports shorts

