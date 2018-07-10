Sports shorts

Pro lacrosse player hosts camp in Salmon Arm, and other short sports stories

Minor baseball action

The Young Guns tadpole team hosted teams from Kelowna and Kamloops over the weekend, winning 21-5 and 11-7 respectively. The Hornets mosquito team played a double-header against Penticton, losing 19-18 in the first and winning 14-6 in the second. The peewee Hornets team played Penticton and Kelowna, 21-12 against Penticton and 17-11 against Kelowna.

Wildlife encounter workshop

The Okanagan Regional Library in Salmon Arm will be hosting an information event July 18 centred on encounters with animals in the wild. A conservation officer from the North Okanagan Zone will be on hand to talk about identifying wildlife and how to react safely during encounters, specifically with predators and other animals that could be dangerous. The drop-in style presentation is free to the public and runs from 1-1:30 p.m.

Athan Iannucci lacrosse camps

Professional lacrosse player Athan Iannucci will be hosting lacrosse skills camps in Salmon Arm July 29-30 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. Iannucci will be using his years of high-level lacrosse knowledge to demonstrate proper techniques, train players in fundamental skills and provide them with knowledge of the game and the importance of sportsmanship and a good attitude for lacrosse players. He will also be speaking with coaches about properly conducting drills and effective practice methods. Price is $100 per player and those wishing to register should email NoochLax83@gmail.com. More information can be found on the Athan Iannucci Lacrosse Camps Facebook page.

Single Track 6

While the popular six-day mountain biking event is not coming back to the Salmon Arm in 2018, Single Track 6 will be featuring trails for Shuswap mountain bikers to enjoy in Golden, Revelstoke, Vernon and Silver Star July 28 to Aug. 2.

Shuswap basketball camp

Aug. 13 to 17 is the annual Hoops are Hot in the Shuswap basketball camp for boys and girls. The camp is a chance for athletes to improve their game through skills training and mentoring by local coaches. More information, including a registration form, can be found on the Salmon Arm Basketball Facebook page.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for June 27: first—Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty; second— Gordon & Yvonne Campbell and third–Jack Ashenbrenner & Vicki Coe. The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

The ACBL Bridge Club will not be meeting again until September. The club plays Tuesdays and Thursdays during their regular season. For more information, call Vicki Coe at 250-833-1935.

