Sports shorts

Silverbacks hockey school and other short sports stories

Minor hockey registration

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for the season and registrations continue to be accepted. All first year Atom players are welcome to hit the ice Aug. 21-23. Players will cover topics such as positioning, rules and team play. Bantam body checking sessions will be held Aug. 28 and 30. There is no cost for these sessions but all players must be fully registered to participate. Full gear is mandatory.

Atom development and peewee rep tryouts are scheduled to start Aug. 27. Bantams and Midgets will hit the ice Sept. 7. For more information, please contact the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca or call 250-832-0095.

Silverbacks hockey school

From July 16 to Aug. 24 the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are hosting their summer hockey school at the Shaw Centre. The hockey school is open to players of all skill levels who will receive training based on their level of play. Registration is open right through to the final week of the hockey school sessions. For more information visit www.shuswapelitehockey.com.

Lacrosse camps

Professional lacrosse player Athan Iannucci will be hosting lacrosse skills camps in Salmon Arm July 29-30 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. Iannucci will demonstrate proper techniques, fundamental skills and the importance of sportsmanship. Price is $100 per player and those wishing to register should email NoochLax83@gmail.com. More information can be found on the Athan Iannucci Lacrosse Camps Facebook page.

Outdoors Club hike

The Shuswap Outdoors Club’s next hike will take place on Aug. 12 with a hike around Eva Lake, near Revelstoke. The hike is listed as a moderate difficulty, bring appropriate clothing for the weather, water and food for the day. For more information visit www.shuswaptrails.com/events.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for July 11: first—Jack Ashenbrenner & Vicki Coe (north-south); second— Carol McGregor & Peter Budda (north-south) First–Arnie Payment & Glenn Coe (east-west); second— Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty (east-west). The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net

Previous story
St. Albert knocks down Canadians
Next story
North Okanagan Knights hire Van Horlick

Just Posted

Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

Search planned for July 21-22 to start behind Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Salmon Arm Fire Department adding all-terrain vehicles to fleet

City council approves purchase of two new side-by-sides for off-road access

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of smouldering railway track

Small hot spot reported near Pierre’s Point, passerby said to have extinguished it

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

UPDATE: Vernon wildfire top priority

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

Smoke can be seen from Okanagan Mountain Park near Peachland

Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tickets available soon

Top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets will battle in Penticton

Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Sports shorts

Shuswap trail cleanup and other short sports stories

Electricity usage record broken in Okanagan

Okanagan residents are breaking last year’s electricity records this summer, says FortisBC.… Continue reading

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

Most Read