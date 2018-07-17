Sports shorts

Minor hockey registration

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for the season and registrations continue to be accepted. All first year Atom players are welcome to hit the ice Aug. 21-23. Players will cover topics such as positioning, rules and team play. Bantam body checking sessions will be held Aug. 28 and 30. There is no cost for these sessions but all players must be fully registered to participate. Full gear is mandatory.

Atom development and peewee rep tryouts are scheduled to start Aug. 27. Bantams and Midgets will hit the ice Sept. 7. For more information, please contact the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca or call 250-832-0095.

Silverbacks hockey school

From July 16 to Aug. 24 the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are hosting their summer hockey school at the Shaw Centre. The hockey school is open to players of all skill levels who will receive training based on their level of play. Registration is open right through to the final week of the hockey school sessions. For more information visit www.shuswapelitehockey.com.

Lacrosse camps

Professional lacrosse player Athan Iannucci will be hosting lacrosse skills camps in Salmon Arm July 29-30 at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. Iannucci will demonstrate proper techniques, fundamental skills and the importance of sportsmanship. Price is $100 per player and those wishing to register should email NoochLax83@gmail.com. More information can be found on the Athan Iannucci Lacrosse Camps Facebook page.

Outdoors Club hike

The Shuswap Outdoors Club’s next hike will take place on Aug. 12 with a hike around Eva Lake, near Revelstoke. The hike is listed as a moderate difficulty, bring appropriate clothing for the weather, water and food for the day. For more information visit www.shuswaptrails.com/events.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for July 11: first—Jack Ashenbrenner & Vicki Coe (north-south); second— Carol McGregor & Peter Budda (north-south) First–Arnie Payment & Glenn Coe (east-west); second— Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty (east-west). The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net