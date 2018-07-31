Sports shorts

Horseshoe club tournament and other short sports stories

Minor hockey registration

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for the season and registrations continue to be accepted. All first year Atom players are welcome to hit the ice Aug. 21-23.

Atom development and peewee rep tryouts are scheduled to start Aug. 27. Bantams and Midgets will hit the ice Sept. 7. For more information, contact the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca or call 250-832-0095.

Wildlife Wednesdays

Hosted by the Brighouse Nature Centre, come out each Wednesday from Aug. 1-29 and learn about local wildlife through family-friendly games and activities led by a different wildlife expert each week. The event is free for children and parents of all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.

Horseshoe club tournament

The Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club will be hosting a summer tournament at their pits near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre Aug. 11 and are welcoming competitors to take part. The Horseshoe Club meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings for weekly games, for more information contact Faith Juell at 250-832-9873

Volunteer trail cleanup

Volunteer Rubberhead trail cleanup nights continue to run every other Monday through the summer and fall, with the next session happening Aug. 6. The Shuswap Cycling Club in association with Skookum Cycle and Ski will be hosting trail cleanup nights on the Rubberhead trail system. Volunteers meet at the 2.5km parking lot on the 110 Forest Service Road at 6 p.m. Some tools will be provided, but volunteers should try and bring their own pruning shears.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for July 18: first—Connie Duquette & Bruce Motherwell; second— Jim Allison & Rick Warnecke; third (tie) Dan Quilty & Orville Cooper; third place (tie) Carol McGregor & Petter Budda. The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

