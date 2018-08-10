Sports shorts

Hockey referee clinic and other short sports news

Hockey referee clinic

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association will be hosting a level one and two referee clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Shuswap Middle School. Time of clinic: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. For first time officials, they must complete an online course prior to registering which is available on the B.C. Hockey website under the ‘clinics’ tab. Returning officials must register online prior to attending. If you have any questions regarding the clinic please contact Referee-in-Chief Rob Bushell at ric@salmonarmminorhockey.com

Minor hockey registration

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for the season and registrations continue to be accepted. All first year Atom players are welcome to hit the ice Aug. 21-23.

Atom development and peewee rep tryouts are scheduled to start Aug. 27. Bantams and Midgets will hit the ice Sept. 7. For more information, contact the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca or call 250-832-0095.

Shuswap Football registration

Grab the pigskin and throw on those shoulder pads as football season approaches in the Shuswap. Regular season practices run weekly throughout the month of August, with scheduled games beginning in September. Registration remains open to new players until Sept. 21, for more information visit shuswapfootball.ca.

Field lacrosse registration

Shuswap Minor Lacrosse field lacrosse registration is now open for the upcoming fall season. Spots are available in age groups from U7 to U18 to accomodate players of various ages and skill levels. For more information on field lacrosse or to register visit www.shuswapminorlacrosse.com.

Youth mountain biking

The Shuswap Cycling Club hosts weekly youth riding sessions, aimed at teaching younger riders the finer points of mountain biking while enjoying the local trails with the guidance of experienced riders. The youth sessions are suitable for riders age seven and older, they must have a bike with gears and handbrakes, as well as a helmet. Meet at the South Canoe Trails 5:30 p.m. and bike until 7. Ensure riders come with a water bottle and weather appropriate clothing, including a jacket in case of rain or wind.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for Aug. 8: first—Dan Quilty & Orville Cooper; second— Carol McNabb & Rose Mitchell; third— Dennis & Doreen Roberts. The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net

Previous story
Big air, big fun
Next story
Chase Heat hit the ice for skills sessions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

White SUV goes up in flames in 400 block of 20th Street SE

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures to hit region on Saturday

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

Shuswap District Arts Council agrees to maintain Ross Street stage

Policy wanted to keep popular public space free of posters and advertising

RCMP Musical Ride delights Kelowna crowd

After a 13 year break, the RCMP Musical Ride took over Prospera Place on Thursday.

Sports shorts

Hockey referee clinic and other short sports news

Fat girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Big air, big fun

Brayson York and Oliver Tan do some tandem stuntwork on their kick… Continue reading

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Juno-winning MonkeyJunk to close Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 19

Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire

Sugar Lake site also closed as Lumby and Cherryville fires grow

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

Most Read