Sports shorts

Celebrate football day in Salmon Arm, and other short sports stories

Football day

The Shuswap Minor Football association will be hosting a full day of fun and games at the Little Mountain Fieldhouse in Salmon Arm on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The event kicks off at noon and will have a barbecue concession, snacks, a half-time entertainment show, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Come out and support the Shuswap Chargers minor football teams.

Outdoors Club hike

Join the Shuswap Outdoors Club Sept. 30 on a moderate difficulty group hike along a gravel path up to a lookout tower near Chase at Little Shuswap Lake.

The lookout provides stunning views from on high of both Shuswap Lakes. Contact hike leader Gary at 250-832-6522 at least a day ahead of the hike.

Learn to curl

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre is hosting its Learn to Curl clinic on Saturday, Oct. 13. For $10 come out and learn some curling tips and tricks from some of the best in Salmon Arm.

The clinic runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with a dance to follow at 8 p.m. For more information or to register, email salmonarmcc@shaw.ca.

Larch Hills Reino Run

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Society will be hosting their Reino Run. The run kicks off at 10 a.m. with 2.5km and 8.5km routes available.

Entry is $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 16. A soup and chili lunch will be served up by the Larch Hills national cross-country skiers and all proceeds will go towards the junior racing team.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for Sept. 19: first – Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty; second – Rick Warnecke & Jim Allison; third – Phil & Rose Mitchell.

For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club Sept. 18: first — Dave Peterson & Tom McNie; second — Ruth Embree & Peggy Petersen. third (tie) Charles Buckler & Carol Lechky; third (tie) — Colleen & Brian Lucco.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club Sept. 20: first — Betty & Charlie Ward; second — Dave Peterson & Tom McNie; third — Barbara Peterson & Colleen Lucco; fourth — Brian Lucco & Lynne Westlund.

For more information, call 250-833-4393.

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre Duplicate Bridge Club Sept. 23 matches: first— Orville Cooper & Bruce Motherwell; second (tie)– Colleen & Brian Lucco; second (tie)— Edie & Jack Swanson.

For more information, call 250-803-5556

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net