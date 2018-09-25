Sports Shorts

Sports shorts

Celebrate football day in Salmon Arm, and other short sports stories

Football day

The Shuswap Minor Football association will be hosting a full day of fun and games at the Little Mountain Fieldhouse in Salmon Arm on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The event kicks off at noon and will have a barbecue concession, snacks, a half-time entertainment show, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Come out and support the Shuswap Chargers minor football teams.

Outdoors Club hike

Join the Shuswap Outdoors Club Sept. 30 on a moderate difficulty group hike along a gravel path up to a lookout tower near Chase at Little Shuswap Lake.

The lookout provides stunning views from on high of both Shuswap Lakes. Contact hike leader Gary at 250-832-6522 at least a day ahead of the hike.

Learn to curl

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre is hosting its Learn to Curl clinic on Saturday, Oct. 13. For $10 come out and learn some curling tips and tricks from some of the best in Salmon Arm.

The clinic runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with a dance to follow at 8 p.m. For more information or to register, email salmonarmcc@shaw.ca.

Larch Hills Reino Run

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Society will be hosting their Reino Run. The run kicks off at 10 a.m. with 2.5km and 8.5km routes available.

Entry is $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 16. A soup and chili lunch will be served up by the Larch Hills national cross-country skiers and all proceeds will go towards the junior racing team.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for Sept. 19: first – Orville Cooper & Dan Quilty; second – Rick Warnecke & Jim Allison; third – Phil & Rose Mitchell.

For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club Sept. 18: first — Dave Peterson & Tom McNie; second — Ruth Embree & Peggy Petersen. third (tie) Charles Buckler & Carol Lechky; third (tie) — Colleen & Brian Lucco.

Results for ACBL duplicate bridge club Sept. 20: first — Betty & Charlie Ward; second — Dave Peterson & Tom McNie; third — Barbara Peterson & Colleen Lucco; fourth — Brian Lucco & Lynne Westlund.

For more information, call 250-833-4393.

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre Duplicate Bridge Club Sept. 23 matches: first— Orville Cooper & Bruce Motherwell; second (tie)– Colleen & Brian Lucco; second (tie)— Edie & Jack Swanson.

For more information, call 250-803-5556

To get an item in Sports Shorts, email sports@saobserver.net

Previous story
It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings
Next story
Around the BCHL: Merritt’s Matthew Kopperud nets Sun Devil scholarship

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan-Shuswap organization revamps website

Shuswap girl’s love of hockey pushes her to new heights on major midget team

Summer training with Salmon Arm Silverbacks offers sense of confidence

Tempering the Okanagan cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

North Okanagan RCMP say there are applications that allow people to change, hide call display info

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Sicamous schools run for Terry

In the spirit of Terry Fox, Eagle River Secondary students head out… Continue reading

Wet weather means good picking at Fungi Fest

Annual three-day Sicamous festival celebrates and educates around the mushroom

Sicamous Eagles drop Thunder Cats with 4-3 win, defused by Kimberley Dynamiters

Junior B Eagles to host Revelstoke Grizzlies during upcoming three-game weekend

One eye to the earth and the other to our future

Remembering friend and former EVN colunnist Margo Westaway

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Most Read