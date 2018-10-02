Sports shorts

Learn to curl, and other short sports stories in the Shuswap

Larch Hills annual meeting

The Larch Hills Nordic Society will be hosting its first annual general meeting of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm.

The AGM runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to members and anyone interested in the society or in becoming members. For more information, visit www.skilarchhills.ca.

Outdoors Club bike trip

Join the Shuswap Outdoors Club Oct. 7 on an easy to moderate difficulty group bike ride along the Kettle Valley Trail from Summerland to Naramata.

Contact bike leader Gary at 250-832-6522 at least a day ahead of the bike trip to register and get more details.

Learn to curl

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre is hosting its Learn to Curl clinic on Saturday, Oct. 13. For $10 come out and learn some curling tips and tricks from some of the best in Salmon Arm. The clinic runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with a dance to follow at 8. For more information or to register, email salmonarmcc@shaw.ca.

Larch Hills Reino Run

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Society will be hosting their Reino Run. The run kicks off at 10 a.m. with 2.5km and 8.5km routes available.

Entry is $15 for adults and $8 for kids under 16. A soup and chili lunch will be served up by the Larch Hills national cross-country skiers and all proceeds will go towards the junior racing team.

Skate with the ’Backs

Join the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on the ice for some post-game fun after their matinee matchup against the Vernon Vipers.

The game kicks off early at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to bring along a pair of skates and get out on the ice with the local junior A team.

Bridge results

Results for Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Centre Duplicate Bridge Club Sept. 30 matches: first— Betty & Charlie Ward; second– Doss Burman & Al Christie; third— Carol Lechky & Chuck Buckler.

The Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Centre duplicate bridge club meets every Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information call 250-803-5556

Sports shorts

